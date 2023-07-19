India Post makes efforts to adopt best global practises

In an attempt to augment the postal services on the lines of global service providers, the Department of Post, which works under the aegis of Ministry of Communications, has taken a big leap in establishing its presence at world by becoming a key channel partner of Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The move is aimed at facilitating and improving postal relations between member countries and promoting cooperation in the field of postal services.

Despite India being an active member of UPU since 1876, as claimed by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, it’s for the first time that UPU has opened its third regional office in the country. The other offices of the UPU are in Bangkok and Fiji.

Explaining about the role of UPU in strengthening India Post, Chauhan said, “It will promote exchange programmes across the globe and employees of India Post would adopt best practices followed by 192 member countries.”

The union will also evaluate UPI for integrating the unified payment interface with cross-border remittances using the global postal network, he said, adding that the government has also decided to contribute USD 2 lakh for three years starting from 2023 till 2026.

On the occasion, UPU DG Masahiko Metoki hailed the country’s expansion of physical post offices riding on the waves of digital infrastructure and advocated the replication of similar models in other countries.

Postal secretary Vineet Pandey said that the department is planning to open 5,000 new post offices across the country to provide government services to almost everyone.

India has been able to establish its base on a global platform through soft diplomacy as it’s under PM Modi regime that India took over the leadership of the Asian Pacific Postal Union (APPU), which is an intergovernmental organization of 32-member countries of the Asian-Pacific region.