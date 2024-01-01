India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other’s atomic facilities, continuing an annual practice that began in 1992.



The exchange of the list took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, MEA said. It was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. The exchange of the list came amid frosty ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue as well as cross-border terrorism.

The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988 and came into force on January 27, 1991. The pact mandates the two countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every year.

“This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992,” the MEA said.