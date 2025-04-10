India, Pak armies hold brigade commander-level flag meeting

Jammu: The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday held a brigade commander-level flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’’s Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.

This is the second such meeting between the two sides this month.

The meeting was held at the Chakan-Da-Bagh cross-point, led by brigadier-level officers from both sides, officials said.

“The flag meetings are routine LoC and border management process in accordance with DGMO’s understanding between both sides,” a defence spokesperson said.

He said Thursday’s meeting was conducted to discuss routine issues along the LoC.

Indian Army officials also raised the issue of infiltration attempts, ceasefire violations, and IED blasts with their counterparts and lodged a protest with them, official sources said.

On April 2, a brigade commander-level flag meeting, lasting 75 minutes, had taken place at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point area, with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the borders.

On April 1, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing after a mine exploded along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On February 13, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army, security officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector came a day after two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion triggered by suspected terrorists near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on February 11.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.