India on track to become world’s 3rd-largest economy by 2029: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that India will “succeed in becoming a developed nation by 2047 and is on fast track to emerge as the world’s third-largest economy by 2029”.

He said that the budget presented by the Central government will play a crucial role in empowering the four pillars of a developed India: the poor, youth, farmers and women.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a machining centre and a mammography bus at LPS Bossard, located in the village Kharawar in Rohtak district. Prior to the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the machining centre, industrial unit and corporate office of LPS Bossard.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted that LPS Bossard operates two buses for blood donation and general health checkups for the public. Now, the management has started a mammography bus for cancer screening of women, from which the first report will be generated. This service will enable the examination of breast cancer in women and facilitate their access to treatment.

Saini said that efforts are being made to fulfil the dream of every poor person in the country of having a home. Over the past 10 years, four crore eligible poor families have been provided with houses, and future targets have been set to continue this progress. He also assured that all 77,000 eligible applicants from Haryana, who have applied under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, will receive financial support under the scheme.