India now responds with strength, not silence: UP CM Adityanath on 11 years of Modi govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared that modern India no longer stays silent in the face of aggression, but retaliates with force, as demonstrated by recent military operations like Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a public gathering to mark the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure at the Centre, the chief minister said, “If someone imposes war on us or encourages terrorism, the answer will be surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor.”

The reference was to Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which four soldiers were killed. “This operation reflects the ‘new normal’ of India’s response — strength, not silence,” he said.

Lashing out at previous governments, Adityanath said that prior to 2014, India’s default response to terrorism was passive. “The mantra then was to advocate peace, even in the face of repeated aggression. That mindset had deeply taken root,” he said. “But the new India, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, has reversed that narrative. The country now retaliates with firm resolve.”

Hailing the achievements of the Modi government over the last 11 years, the chief minister said the period would be remembered as a “golden era” in the journey towards a developed and self-reliant India.

“In these 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has provided the nation with corruption-free, decisive leadership that has prioritised good governance, service, and the welfare of the poor,” he said. “India has regained its global respect, which was eroded during 65 years of Congress and other unstable governments.”

He added that Modi’s leadership had freed India from the clutches of dynastic politics and appeasement. “Today, the dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is being realised,” Adityanath said.

The speech was part of a wider campaign by BJP leaders across the country to highlight the Modi government’s achievements as the party gears up for upcoming state and local elections.