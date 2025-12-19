India, Netherlands ink Letter of Intent on defence cooperation

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh met Dutch Foreign minister David van Weel here on Thursday with both leaders discussing a range of bilateral security and defence issues including priority areas for “co-development and co-production” of defence equipment.

A Letter of Intent on defence cooperation was also inked between India and the Netherlands in the presence of the two ministers, the defence ministry said. The document was exchanged between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Marisa Gerards.

Singh met with the Dutch foreign minister “reaffirming the strong and growing defence partnership between the two countries”, the ministry said.

“Both ministers discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. They reaffirmed the commitment to enhance military-to-military cooperation with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the strategic partnership,” it said in a statement.

The discussions also highlighted the shared commitment of India and the Netherlands to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

The two leaders emphasised on the need for a “closer defence partnership” and connecting the defence industries from both nations, especially in the field of niche technology, it said.

Both countries intend to explore the possibilities of defence cooperation in identified areas for the mutual benefit by developing a Defence Industrial Roadmap for technology collaboration, co-production and co-development of platforms and equipment, the ministry said.