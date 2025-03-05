India, Nepal reaffirm commitment to enhancing cross-border rly connectivity

New Delhi: India and Nepal have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cross-border railway connectivity through ongoing infrastructure projects and technical cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

In a recent high-level meeting, both countries reviewed the progress of key railway links and discussed measures to expedite pending works.

The 9th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and 7th Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings were held on February 27-28 here to assess bilateral railway projects.

The discussion underlined the assessment of the progress of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad-gauge railway lines, which are being developed with grant assistance from the Indian government. These railway links are crucial for enhancing trade and travel between the two countries.

The Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway line spans 68.72 km.

The Jaynagar-Kurtha section, covering 34.5 km, has been operational since April 2022, marking Nepal’s first broad-gauge passenger service. The Kurtha-Bijalpura section, spanning 17 km, was completed in 2023 and is expected to be operational soon. The final stretch from Bijalpura to Bardibas, measuring 17.5 km, is under review, with work set to commence soon.

The Jogbani-Biratnagar railway line, covering 18.6 km, has also made progress. The first eight kilometers, up to Nepal Custom Yard, are already operational, while the remaining 10.6 km section to Biratnagar is awaiting final approvals for construction.

The Nepali delegation assured that all necessary facilitation would be provided to ensure the early commencement and completion of these railway sections.

Both sides also discussed the Final Location Survey (FLS) Report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Line, a proposed 136 km corridor connecting Raxaul in Bihar to Kathmandu. Once completed, it will be Nepal’s first direct railway link to its capital, reducing reliance on road transport and strengthening regional connectivity.

Another key area of discussion was the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section, which aims to facilitate religious tourism and cultural exchanges.

Apart from infrastructure development, India and Nepal agreed to deepen technical cooperation in the railway sector, focusing on capacity building, training of Nepali railway personnel, logistical support for railway operations, and knowledge exchange to improve efficiency in cross-border railway management.

The India-Nepal railway projects hold immense strategic and economic significance. The improved railway network is expected to boost trade and economic growth by lowering transportation costs, facilitating smoother imports and exports and enhancing business connectivity. It will also provide Nepal, a landlocked country, with a cost-effective transport alternative to roadways.

The initiative aligns with India’s “Neighborhood First” policy, reinforcing its role as Nepal’s key development partner in infrastructure.

The Indian delegation for the PSC meeting was led by Rohit Rathish, Joint Secretary (DPA-III), Ministry of External Affairs, while the JWG meeting was chaired by Pradeep Ojha, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation-Freight), Ministry of Railways. The Nepali side was represented by Sushil Babu Dhakal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport.