India-Nepal power transmission line nears completion

Lucknow: Transmission lines are under construction to facilitate the supply of electricity between India and Nepal, enhancing energy cooperation between the two nations.



Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is constructing a 400 kv capacity line from Gorakhpur to the Nepal border, while Nepal Vidyut Pradhikaran is building an 18 km stretch from the border to Butwal in Nepal.

The project, named the Gorakhpur-Butwal transmission line, is expected to be operational by next year, with the Indian segment spanning 94 km and costing Rs 462 crore. This new transmission line will enable the flow of electricity from India to Nepal during the winter months, when Nepal’s hydropower production is significantly reduced, and from Nepal to India during other seasons.

While Nepal generates a substantial amount of electricity from its hydropower plants, the majority of these plants remain non-operational during the winter months – from December to April – leading to frequent power shortages. To address this seasonal power crisis, an agreement has been made between India and Nepal to allow the transfer of electricity from India during winter and supply surplus electricity to India during other months.

Nepal has already been supplying electricity to the Indian state of Bihar and this exchange has seen a steady increase in recent times. The electricity trade has been strengthening Nepal’s economic position as it continues to sell excess energy to its neighbours. However, despite high production, power consumption in Nepal remains low due to the lack of power infrastructure in remote and inaccessible hilly regions.

The construction of the 400 kv capacity transmission line from Sahajanwan, assigned to BGPCT as the implementing agency, is more than 50% complete on the Indian side.