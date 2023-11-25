India-Nepal joint military exercise begins in U’khand

New Delhi: The 17th edition of joint military exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ between India and Nepal started in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Friday.



The annual exercise, which is conducted alternately in the two countries, will conclude on December 7, 2023, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The two-week-long exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief under the United Nations Charter on peace keeping operations, the ministry said.It will provide a platform for the soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange their ideas and the experiences,

share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational procedures.