India, Nepal ink agreements as EAM holds talks with counterpart Saud

KATHMANDU: Along with discussing overall bilateral ties, trade, connectivity projects, and cooperation in defence and security, among other topics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud held a “comprehensive and productive” meeting on Thursday during which they signed several agreements.



Jaishankar, who arrived in Nepal earlier in the day on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024, co-chaired with Saud the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting.

“Discussions focused on our overall bilateral ties, trade & economic relations, land, rail & air connectivity projects, cooperation in defence & security, agriculture, energy, power, water resources, disaster management, tourism, civil aviation, people-to-people & cultural exchanges and development partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The two sides also exchanged agreements on implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects, Long Term Power Trade, Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development, Munal Satellite and Handover of 5th tranche of post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply.

The two leaders also jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said that various aspects of Nepal-India relations were discussed on the occasion under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade and transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others.

Earlier, Jaishankar called on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’ during which the two sides exchanged substantive views on the age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations.

Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Prachanda at the latter’s office ‘Singhadurbar’ and conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.