India may have dictatorship, no more elections will be held if Modi wins LS polls, says Kharge

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins the upcoming polls.



He also urged people to keep away from the BJP and its ideology RSS, alleging that they are “like poison”.

“This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia,” Kharge said while addressing a party rally.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, Kharge said that the present government under Modi is being run by threatening states and leaders of the Opposition.

“Notices are being served to the leaders and ED & Income Tax has become weapons to grind the political opponents,” he claimed adding that the people should be aware of the BJP and RSS ideologies.

He alleged that the leaders are threatened to leave their parties and alliances if they oppose the ideologies of BJP and RSS.

Kharge claimed that Rahul Gandhi was frequently threatened as he opposed the BJP and the RSS.

“However, Rahul Gandhi did not come under their pressure and continues to fight against such forces that are out to divide the nation,” the Congress president said.

On the JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA leaving the Congress camp on Sunday, Kharge claimed it will not have any impact on the polls.

“One person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken us. We will defeat the BJP,” he said.