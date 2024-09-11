India marks four years of PMMSY, launches new initiatives to boost fisheries sector

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) marked its fourth anniversary today with a grand celebration at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, highlighting the scheme’s success in transforming India’s fisheries sector. Launched in May 2020, PMMSY has been instrumental in addressing key challenges in fish production, infrastructure, and welfare, while driving sustainability and growth. The event was graced by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Rajeev Ranjan Singh, and Minister of State Shri George Kurian, along with senior officials from various states, union territories, and international delegations from countries like France, Russia, Australia, and Norway. Stakeholders from the fisheries sector, including fishermen, fish farmers, and entrepreneurs, also participated in the event.

Union Minister Shri Rajeev Ranjan Singh launched a series of projects to further advance India’s blue economy. A major highlight was the launch of the National Fisheries Development Program (NFDP) Portal, which serves as a central hub for stakeholders in the fisheries value chain. The portal will offer digital identities to fish workers and enterprises, while facilitating access to benefits like institutional credit, performance grants, and aquaculture insurance. The Minister also distributed registration certificates to beneficiaries from across the country, recognizing their formal inclusion in the NFDP system. Additionally, three specialized fisheries clusters for pearl cultivation, ornamental fisheries, and seaweed farming were announced, aiming to enhance production and market opportunities.

Emphasizing the use of technology in the fisheries sector, the Minister highlighted the Vessel Communication & Support System, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30, 2024. This system, with an investment of Rs. 364 crore, will provide free transponders for one lakh fishing vessels, enabling two-way communication and offering vital information on fishing zones and weather alerts. This is expected to improve safety for fishermen and optimize fishing efforts. A drone technology pilot project for fish transportation, led by the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), was also unveiled. The project aims to explore drones' potential in managing inland fisheries, improving efficiency, and promoting sustainability.

In a step towards sustainable development, the government announced the creation of Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages (CRCFVs) across 100 coastal villages, with a budget of Rs. 200 crore. This initiative will focus on sustainable fishing practices, infrastructure improvement, and climate-smart livelihoods to safeguard fishing communities against environmental challenges. The Minister also announced the development of five Integrated Aquaparks in states like Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Nagaland, with an outlay of Rs. 721.63 crore. These parks will promote holistic aquaculture growth. Additionally, the establishment of world-class fish markets in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and smart fishing harbors in Gujarat, Puducherry, and Daman & Diu were announced.

New guidelines for the Nucleus Breeding Centres (NBCs) for enhancing the quality of marine and freshwater species were also unveiled. These centres will improve seed quality through genetic enhancement, benefiting both marine and inland fisheries.

Rajeev Ranjan Singh also released a booklet on the promotion of indigenous fish species, emphasizing the conservation of state fish. Twenty-two states and union territories have adopted their own state fish, while Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands have declared their state aquatic animals. Rajeev Ranjan Singh lauded the success of PMMSY over the past four years and emphasized the government’s commitment to the socio-economic welfare of three crore fisheries stakeholders. He urged state and union territory fisheries departments to utilize allocated funds effectively and register more fish workers on the NFDP portal. Minister of State Shri George Kurian highlighted the significant infrastructure developments achieved under PMMSY and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the fisheries sector. As the PMMSY marks its fourth year, the scheme has paved the way for continued growth and sustainability in India’s fisheries sector, aligning with the government’s vision for a developed India by 2047.