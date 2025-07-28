India, Maldives sign MoU

New Delhi: The Department of Fisheries under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, India and the Ministry of Fisheries and Ocean Resources of the Maldives have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance bilateral collaboration in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture.

This MoU is part of the 6 MoUs exchanged between India and Maldives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the island nation on July 25.

The partnership aims to promote sustainable tuna and deep-sea fisheries, strengthen aquaculture and sustainable resource management, foster fisheries-based eco-tourism, and support innovation and scientific research across both countries.

Key areas of collaboration outlined in the MOU include value chain development, mariculture advancement, trade facilitation, and capacity building within the fisheries sector.