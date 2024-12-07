India lodges protest over anti-Bhagat Singh comments in Pak

New Delhi: India has noted the recent reports regarding objectionable remarks made against Bhagat Singh in Pakistan and lodged a strong protest with Islamabad on the issue, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said New Delhi has also been raising with Islamabad issues “concerning attacks on cultural heritage, growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistan.”

“The government of India has noted the recent reports regarding objectionable remarks made against Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Pakistan and has lodged a strong protest with the government of Pakistan on the incident through diplomatic channels,” he said.

Singh was responding to a question. The minister recognised Bhagat Singh’s invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle, following objectionable remarks made by Pakistan’s advocate general, Asghar Leghari, at a Lahore High Court hearing. Singh also emphasised India’s strong, independent relations with Bangladesh, unaffected by its ties with Pakistan. He noted the benefits of bilateral cooperation and confirmed the deportation of 519 Indian nationals from the US between November and October.