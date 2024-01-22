India, Kyrgyzstan special forces commence joint exercise

BAKLOH (HIMACHAL PRADESH): In a collaborative effort to strengthen their defence capabilities and address common concerns relating to international terrorism, India and Kyrgyzstan have commenced the 11th edition of the Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR.



The exercise, taking place at the Special Forces training school in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, commenced on Monday and will continue till February 3.

The Indian Army contingent, consisting of 20 personnel, hails from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while Kyrgyzstan is represented by 20 personnel from the Scorpion Brigade.

Aimed at fostering bilateral relations and fortifying defence ties, this annual event is conducted alternately in both countries.

The primary focus of exercise KHANJAR is the exchange of experiences and best practices in Counter-Terrorism and Special Forces Operations, particularly in built-up areas and mountainous terrain, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The participants will engage in developing Special Forces skills, emphasising advanced techniques of insertion and extraction.

This strategic collaboration provides an opportunity for both nations to showcase cutting-edge indigenous defence equipment and achieve shared security objectives.

Additionally, the exercise underscores the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to jointly address challenges posed by international terrorism and extremism.

The ongoing exercise is a testament to the commitment of these nations in fostering regional security cooperation and marks another milestone in their collaborative efforts to tackle evolving security threats effectively.

As Exercise KHANJAR unfolds, it will not only strengthen military capabilities but also enhance the camaraderie between the armed forces of India and Kyrgyzstan.