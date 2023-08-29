India, Kenya to expand defence cooperation

New Delhi: The Goa Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Kenya Shipyard Ltd for joint collaboration in ship design and construction, in reflection of growing defence cooperation between the two countries.



Separately, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale 15 pairs of parachutes manufactured by the Gliders India Ltd for use by the Kenyan armed forces. Singh gifted the parachutes to Duale after holding wide-ranging talks with him.

“The meeting was a testimony to the increasing depth in the India-Kenya defence partnership,” the defence ministry said. “Both the ministers agreed that the defence relationship between the two countries has evolved from being training-centric to include more strategic aspects,” it said.