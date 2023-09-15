India, Japan to step up cyber cooperation

New Delhi: India and Japan on Thursday agreed to step up cooperation to improve skills in securing cyberspace at bilateral and multilateral levels.



Senior officials from both sides, during the fifth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue held in Tokyo, discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies including 5G technology, an official statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Japanese side was led by Ishizuki Hideo, Ambassador in-charge of Cyber Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Japan.

“Both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the cyber domain and mutual cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora, including under the Quad framework,” the MEA statement said.

It said both the delegations underscored the importance of ensuring secure cyberspace.