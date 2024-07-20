India issues travel advisory for citizens in Bangladesh amid protests

New Delhi: In response to the rising violence in Bangladesh, the Indian government issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.



MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked that the government is taking proactive steps to help and assist the estimated 8,500 students and 15,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh. “We have issued a travel advisory advising our nationals to maintain contact with the High Commission for any assistance,” Jaiswal disclosed. “The High Commission will provide daily updates on the situation to keep everyone informed.” The ministry has also encouraged relatives of Indian nationals, residing in Bangladesh to stay in touch with the authorities for the latest updates, aiming to reassure families in India about the safety of their relatives.

“We are committed to providing all necessary support to our citizens,” Jaiswal emphasised. “We consider this an internal matter of Bangladesh. All Indian nationals are safe, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure their continued safety,” he added.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has advised the Indian community and students in Bangladesh to stay indoors due to a nationwide strike against the government’s job quota system. The High Commission is on high alert and ready to respond to any emergencies.

Protests have swept across Bangladesh following a controversial quota system in government jobs, leading to significant casualties. The unrest was sparked by the Bangladesh High Court’s decision to reinstate a 30 per cent quota for descendants of freedom fighters in government jobs, a policy that had been revoked in 2018 after widespread protests.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inflamed tensions by labelling the protestors as ‘razakars’, a term with negative historical connotations. Government jobs are highly sought after in Bangladesh due to their stability and benefits, with hundreds of thousands of graduates competing for a limited number of positions each year.

Until 2018, 56 per cent of government jobs were reserved for various groups, including 30 per cent for families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war, 10 per cent each for women and individuals from underdeveloped districts, 5 per cent for tribal communities, and 1 per cent for persons with disabilities, leaving only 44 per cent of positions open for general applicants.India has called the violent protests an “internal” issue for the Bangladesh government. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is personally monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of Indian citizens, according to Jaiswal.

The unrest has also escalated this week, leading to the suspension of bus and train services and the closure of schools and universities nationwide.