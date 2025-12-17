India & Israel share ‘policy of zero tolerance’ against terrorism: EAM

Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condemned the terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, saying that India and Israel both have a policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit, made the remarks while addressing the press alongside Israeli counterpart Gideon Moshe Sa’ar here.

“Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said. He thanked Israel for its support of India in its fight against terrorism.

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen - identified as 50-year-old Indian national Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old Australian son Naveed Akram - on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on Sunday. While Akram migrated to Australia 27 years ago, he carried an Indian passport.

“Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism and all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said.

He said that they will be discussing a strategic partnership between the two countries, which has “really developed very significantly in the last decade.”

“It has a G2G dimension, a B2B dimension, and one P2P between people as well. And I would say there really are a very large number of domains today that our relationship touches in one form or the other,” he said.

Jaishankar said that India and Israel are “very complementary partners, and we must make the most of that.”

He also reiterated India’s support for the Gaza peace plan and expressed hope that it will lead to a lasting and durable solution. Later, in a post on social media, Jaishankar said he conveyed deepest condolences to his Israeli counterpart on the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations and reiterated our steadfast resolve in combating the shared challenge of terrorism. “Held productive discussions on our Strategic partnership and its further advancement across various domains.