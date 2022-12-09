India is proud to be a trusted partner of Zimbabwe: Om Birla

New Delhi: Stressing that India and Zimbabwe have historically enjoyed close and friendly bilateral relations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that there have been regular high-level visits between the two countries and India's economic ties with Zimbabwe are progressing.



"India is proud to be a trusted partner of Zimbabwe. This strong foundation is the basis of our bilateral relations which have expanded into political, economic, trade and investment as well as cultural, diplomatic and developmental cooperation," Birla said as a parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe National Assembly led by Speaker of the Assembly Jacob Mudenda called on Birla at Parliament House on Thursday.

Hoping that the two Parliaments would have a closer relationship in the future as well, the Speaker further said that there has been a mutually positive and cooperative relationship between the Parliaments of the two countries. Speaking on the multi-faceted cooperation between the two democratic countries, Birla said that this cooperation should be further developed and deepened and more and more discussion and dialogue between the two Parliaments should be encouraged in the future as well.

In the field of human resource development, India offers Zimbabwe more than 200 ITEC slots per year and the ITEC and ICCR scholarships are popular among Zimbabweans, he said.