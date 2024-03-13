India is now heard on international forums, says Rajnath

: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is now heard on international forums and mentioned the eviction of Indian medical students from Ukraine for which Russia-Ukraine war was stopped for some time.

Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency after inauguration of a crossing in the name of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s friend TN Vajpayee, Singh said, “As compared to earlier, when we go to international forums, we are heard. The prestige of the country has risen worldwide in the present

regime.”

Mentioning the Russia-Ukraine war, Singh said that when the war began, the parents of thousands of students started raising voices to get their wards pursuing medical education in Ukraine evicted.

“It was a difficult situation. Missiles were being fired but our PM called Russian President (Vladimir) Putin, Ukraine President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and US President (Joe) Biden. And on his appeal, the war was stopped for four-and-a-half hours and our students were evicted,” he said.

Singh said: the economy of the country will be among the top three in the world by 2027 and India will also be becoming an economic superpower in the future. Singh after his arrival from the national capital this afternoon attended the inauguration of PM SURAJ portal in Lucknow in which Prime Minister Modi joined from New Delhi.

“Today with the inspiration of PM Modi, an outreach programme was organised at more than five hundred places in the country including Lucknow. Today the PM today also launched a PM SURAJ portal. Here SURAJ means ‘Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan’ (social upliftment and employment based public welfare),’ ‘ Singh said in a post on X.