India International Science Festival begins in Panchkula

Chandigarh: The four-day India International Science Festival commenced today in Sector-5, Panchkula. The inaugural day proved highly inspiring for students, youth, and science enthusiasts. Children were especially enthusiastic to have Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla present among them. Sharing his experiences from his space mission, Group Captain Shukla said that the view of India from space is breath-taking, and the country appears to be “the best in the world.” He stated that during his nearly 20-day space journey, he conducted several scientific experiments and gathered crucial information for the Gaganyaan mission, which will add a new chapter to India’s human spaceflight program. He also carried out experiments related to India-centric food, medicines, and innovative technologies. Shubhanshu Shukla said that India is rapidly advancing in the field of science and technology, and it is a matter of pride for every Indian that the country is becoming increasingly self-reliant in this domain.

He urged the youth, especially children, to pursue science and space research with determination. He emphasised that the responsibility of realising the vision of a developed India by 2047 rests on the shoulders of the youth, when the youth progress, the nation progresses. He added that the growing interest in science among children is encouraging, and that teachers also have an important role in guiding them toward fulfilling their dreams of becoming astronauts. During the interactive session, Shubhanshu Shukla responded to questions from students and youth and addressed their queries with enthusiasm. He said that the day in 2018 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the Red Fort that a son or daughter of India would soon go into space, that declaration inspired him to pursue his own journey to space. From that moment onward, he began making consistent efforts in that direction. He added that regardless of circumstances, one should continue striving, as success eventually follows persistent effort.