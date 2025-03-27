India inducts Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)

New Delhi: In a significant leap towards self-reliance, technological absorption and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Indian Army is looking forward to boost it’s Artillery arsenal with indigenously developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) developed by DRDO, in collaboration with defence industry partners Tata Advance Systems Ltd (TASL) and Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL).

The decision to induct 307 state-of-the-art ATAGS is a major step towards ‘Modernisation through Mediumisation’ of Indian Artillery.

ATAGS is a 155mm, 52 Calibre gun system that has a range of more than 40 kms. Featuring a 25-litre chamber, this is the only gun globally, to be powered with electric drives, thereby ensuring maintenance free and reliable operations over longer periods of time.

Equipped to function in an autonomous mode, ATAGS has been integrated with the Artillery Shakti system ensuring automated and synergised application of firepower over wide frontages.

ATAGS was first unveiled at the Republic Day Parade in 2017, symbolising the capabilities of Indian Defence industry. This was also the first indigenous gun to deliver the ceremonial gun salute during the 75th Independence Day Celebrations.

ATAGS stands out not only due to its indigenous development but also for its cutting-edge features that outperform most of its contemporaries in terms of range, precision and performance.

The gun is capable of firing all types of 155mm ammunition to include high explosive, precision guided, smoke and illumination shells, at an enhanced rate of fire of five rds per minute and a sustained rate of 60 rds in 60 minutes.

Designed, Developed and Manufactured in India, ATAGS boasts of more than 80 per cent Indigenous Content and can operate in all types of terrains.