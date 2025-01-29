India, Indonesia renew MoU on maritime safety & security

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Indonesian Coast Guard (BAKAMLA) have extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for another three years.

The renewal was formalised during the second High-Level Meeting (HLM) held on Tuesday at the ICG Headquarters, co-chaired by ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani and BAKAMLA Chief Vice Admiral Irvansyah. The meeting, attended by an 8-member Indonesian delegation, focused on enhancing collaborative efforts in key maritime domains, including search and rescue operations, pollution response, and law enforcement.

Enhanced Maritime Cooperation:

Both sides emphasised strengthening cooperation to improve response mechanisms for maritime emergencies. The agreement includes joint efforts to combat pollution incidents, safeguarding the marine environment. Enhanced strategies for maritime law enforcement were also discussed, with a focus on countering piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

To bolster operational synergy, the MoU outlines capacity-building initiatives such as training programmes, professional exchanges, and the sharing of best practices. Joint exercises and intelligence sharing are expected to improve both nations’ preparedness against emerging maritime threats.

Operational Integration and Communication:

Measures to improve interoperability, such as establishing hotlines and designated contact points, were highlighted to facilitate seamless coordination during joint operations and emergencies. These steps aim to ensure swift and effective communication between the two maritime forces.

Transnational Crime Prevention:

The renewed pact emphasizes the exchange of information to combat transnational maritime crimes, including piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing. By fostering information sharing and coordinated responses, both nations aim to enhance regional maritime security.

Strengthening Indo-Pacific Stability:

ICG Ship Shaunak is currently deployed to Jakarta from January 27 to 30 as part of efforts to reinforce operational ties with BAKAMLA. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to maintaining a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.

The MoU renewal reaffirms the strategic partnership between the two countries, aiming to foster a cooperative maritime environment through enhanced collaboration in safety, pollution control, law enforcement and capacity building.