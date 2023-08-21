‘India in final stages of introducing policy to promote pharma R&D’

Gandhinagar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said India is in the final stages of introducing a national policy to promote research and development and innovation in the pharma-medical devices sectors.



India’s commitment to quality, accessibility and affordability in healthcare is unwavering, particularly demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mandaviya said in his keynote address on Sunday to the Indian industry leaders in pharmaceuticals, G20 ministers and delegates, on sidelines of the G20 health ministers meeting organised here between August 17-19.

He also spoke about India’s vision for the future of healthcare, centered around a transition from volume-based approaches to a value-based leadership model.“Acknowledging the paramount importance of research and development in healthcare advancement, Dr Mandaviya announced India’s strides in fostering an innovative environment,” a government release said

“India is in the final stages of introducing a national policy to promote research and development and innovation in the pharma-medical devices sectors,” the release said quoting Mandaviya.

The Union minister invited countries, government bodies, industry leaders, healthcare professionals and researchers to join forces in a united effort “to elevate the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors to unprecedented heights.”

He also acknowledged India’s prowess in the pharmaceuticals and medical devices field, emphasising its role as a global hub for pharmaceutical excellence.

In their opening remarks, Minister of Health for the Republic of Indonesia Budi G Sadikin, and Health Minister of the Netherlands Dr Ernst Kuipers highlighted India’s success in health and pharmacology and stressed the need for collaboration between nations.“The medicines manufactured in India save lives- in the Netherlands, in Europe and across the world. I look forward to intensified collaboration with India. There are tremendous opportunities for partnership in innovative medicines,” Dr Kuipers said.