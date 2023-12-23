India in contact with France after aircraft with 303 citizens grounded

PARIS: The Indian embassy in France has received consular access to its citizens after a Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 people, mostly Indians, was detained by French authorities during “a technical halt” at an airport near Paris over suspected “human trafficking”.

The plane that took off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded at the Chalons-Vatry airport in Marne on Thursday over suspected “human trafficking”, French officials were quoted as saying by the local media on Saturday. “French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport,” the Indian mission said in a post on ‘X’.

“The embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the wellbeing of passengers,” it said.

According to a Le Monde’ newspaper report, the civilian protection unit of the Marne department said on Saturday that the plane was carrying 13 unaccompanied minors as well as accompanied minors, with their ages ranging from 21 months to 17 years.

An earlier report noted that France’s national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation.

Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The prefecture in the northeastern department of Marne said the A340, operated by Romanian company Legend Airlines, “remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing” on Thursday. The newspaper report says the prefecture said the plane had been due to refuel and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE.

According to the reports, the travel may have been planned by the Indian passengers to reach Central America from where they can attempt to enter the United States or Canada illegally.

After landing in France, the passengers were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building. The entire airport was cordoned off by police. The prosecutor’s office said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking.

Passengers were eventually transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight on Thursday, the administration for the Marne region told the newspaper. Investigators from a specialised French organised crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.

Human trafficking carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in France.