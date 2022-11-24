India hosts youth delegation from Central Asian countries

New Delhi: The Department of Youth Affairs is hosting over 100 members of a youth delegation from Central Asian countries as part of one-of-its-kind international youth exchange programme. The delegation arrived in India on November 17 and will conclude their tour on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Union Minster for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur hosted a dinner for the delegation on Tuesday night, where he interacted with youth from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.



Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta R Lochan and other officials of the ministry were also present, the statement said.

Thakur said such programmes will go a long way in fostering goodwill and healthy relations. He also appreciated performances by the delegates and said they showed how big an impact Indian cinema had on Central Asia.