India highlights complex security challenges facing Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: India on Tuesday called for concerted efforts by like-minded nations to realise the shared vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging concerns over the region facing a “complex web” of security challenges, including boundary disputes.



His comments at the opening session of the India hosted 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference (IPAC) came against the backdrop China’s growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific as well as the border row in eastern Ladakh.

In his remarks, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said the Indo-Pacific emerged as “pivotal theatre” in contemporary “geo-strategic” canvas and that India’s outlook for the region emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states as well as peaceful resolution of disputes.

“While efforts by countries are converging towards effecting a free and stable Indo-Pacific, yet we are witnessing manifestations of inter-state contestations and competitions,” Gen Pande said.

Chief of Staff of the US Army Gen Randy George said the partnership between the US and Indian Army is crucial for stability in the Indo-Pacific, noting the region is facing a challenging strategic environment.

The two-day conference, being attended by delegates from over 30 countries which included chiefs of around 15 armies. The US Army is the co-host of the event.

“We all know how important trust and friendship are in a challenging global security environment. Having great allies and partners is more important than ever before,” Gen George said.

India also showcased some of its indigenously-developed military platforms at an exhibition that has been organised as part of the two-day conference.

In his address at the opening session of the conclave, Defence Minister Singh emphasised that the Indo-Pacific is no more a maritime construct, but a full-fledged geo-strategic issue, and that the region is facing “a complex web” of security challenges, including boundary disputes and piracy.

“Our efforts to build robust military partnerships with friendly countries underscore our commitment to safeguard national interests & address global challenges,” he said, asserting that India stands for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Army Chief Gen Pande said India’s commitment towards “positively engaging” all stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific has been “unwavering and enduring” over the years.

“India’s strategic location, astride the vital sea lanes of communication, in the Indo-Pacific, propels us as a key player in the region’s discourse,” he said.

“Our outlook emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the region, equality of all, peaceful resolution of disputes, avoidance of use of force and adherence to international laws, rules and regulations,” he said.

Gen Pande said the “challenges we face are significant, but so is our collective wisdom and strength.”