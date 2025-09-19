‘India hasn’t been fortunate with neighbours, but shaped its own destiny’: Rajnath Singh lauds Op Sindoor, salutes 1965 war veterans

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor during an interaction with the veterans of the 1965 war between India and Pakistan. With reference to the four major wars against Pakistan and one against China, the Defence Minister noted that India has not been “fortunate” with its neighbours, but it has shaped its own destiny. “Since independence, India hasn’t been fortunate with its neighbours, but we haven’t accepted these challenges as fate; we’ve shaped our own destiny. We saw an example of this in Operation Sindoor. That incident leaves us heavy-hearted and filled with anger, but it didn’t break our morale. Our Prime Minister took a pledge, and we’ve demonstrated for decades that victory has become our habit, one we must maintain,” Rajnath Singh said at the event in the South Block. Rajnath Singh hailed the war veterans for their bravery and sacrifice, saying, “I was wondering what is the feeling that inspires us to sacrifice everything. The feeling of self-respect is the greatest feeling. If foreign powers dare to look at us with an evil eye, we sacrifice everything to protect them. “The bravery you displayed in 1965 is incomparable. On behalf of a grateful nation, I salute you. We will not allow the integrity of the country to be compromised in any way,” he added.

He added that the experiences shared by the war veterans are beyond what has been noted in history books. He said, “There are many books on the 1965 war, but when Nambiar Sahib and Bedi Sahib spoke today, I felt that not everything was written in books. The nights spent in tanks… Every veteran sitting here today must be remembering those who were martyred, but that martyrdom will not go in vain. I salute their memory.” Remembering Param Vir Chakra Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid’s sacrifice during the 1965 war, he said that bravery is about “size of heart”. “The 1965 war was not easy for us. Pakistan carried out infiltration, but many battles took place during that time that were historic. The world’s largest tank battle took place there. Our brave Abdul Hamid burned a line of tanks. He proved that bravery isn’t just about the size of the weapon; it’s about the size of the heart,” he said. Rajnath Singh also lauded former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for his “decisive decisions” during the war. “A war isn’t just fought on the battlefield; it’s a collective effort by the entire nation. Shastri ji not only made decisive political decisions but also guided the nation,” he said. Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-in-C), Western Command, also addressed the event and recalled Western Command’s contribution to the victory in the war. Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar said, “Our Western Command played a crucial role from Ladakh to Rajasthan. However, the war began in Kutch. In August 1965, the enemy attempted to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Gibraltar. The Indian Army and the people of Kashmir jointly repelled them. We captured important territory. Then, they attempted to capture Akhnoor, which we thwarted. Our leadership then made a decision, and we began advancing towards Lahore and Sialkot.” “Fierce fighting ensued, and we captured key areas. Our forces destroyed a large number of enemy tanks. The 1965 war gave us great role models. Just three years after 1962, with that victory, we strengthened the confidence of India and its people. We also recently inflicted a crushing defeat on them in Operation Sindoor,” he added. Starting on September 6, 1965, the Indo-Pak war concluded with the Tashkent Agreement of January 10, 1966.