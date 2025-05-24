‘India has experienced decades of Islamabad-sponsored terrorist attacks’

United Nations: India called out Pakistan’s “grossly hypocritical” behaviour at the UN Security Council, saying a nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians as Delhi highlighted that the Pakistani Army deliberately shelled Indian border villages earlier this month killing civilians and intentionally targeted places of worship.

“I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Friday.

Harish was addressing the UNSC open debate on “Addressing emerging threats, ensuring safety of civilians, humanitarian and UN Personnel, journalists and media professionals and enhancing accountability mechanisms” under the agenda item “Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict”.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador at the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, in his remarks at the debate, raked the Kashmir issue and spoke about the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

In a strong response, Harish said India has experienced decades of “Pakistani sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders”.

“This has ranged from the horrific 26/11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians, since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and morale. For such a nation to even participate in a discussion on protection of civilians is an affront to the international community,” Harish said.

He added that Pakistan has repeatedly used civilian cover to advance the cause of terrorism.

“We just recently saw senior government, police and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor. A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians,” he said.

Further, India told the Security Council that earlier this month, the Pakistani Army deliberately shelled Indian border villages killing more than 20 civilians and injuring more than 80.

“There was intentional targeting of places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples and convents, as well as medical facilities. To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical.

“Let us be clear. Protection of civilians should not serve as an argument for protection of UN-designated terrorists. The international community must come together on zero tolerance for terrorism and call out those who sponsor and defend it,” Harish said.

He stressed that the international community should not ignore the adverse impacts of all forms of terrorism, including those emanating from across borders in the debate on protection of civilians.

“It is needless to mention that the terror entities have significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to new and emerging technologies which present us with new threats, particularly to the civilian populations. In this regard, the efforts of the Council and of the international community should be directed at assisting national authorities in developing capabilities and capacities to protect civilians,” he said.

Harish said it is unfortunate that parties to the armed conflicts continue to attack civilian populations particularly women, children, and other vulnerable groups, as well as indispensable civilian infrastructure such as hospitals by projecting them as legitimate targets.WITH Agency INPUTS



