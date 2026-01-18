India has enough funds, needs leaders rooted in rural welfare: Nitin Gadkari

BHOPAL: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said there was no shortage of money in the country and stressed the need for political leaders who genuinely work for villages, the poor, and farmers. He added that building a developed and self-reliant India is not merely a dream but a national resolve, and Madhya Pradesh will play a decisive role in achieving this goal by 2047. Addressing an event for the inauguration and foundation-laying of road projects in Vidisha, Gadkari said the entire country is united in its commitment to nation-building.

Gadkari, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for eight national highway projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore. He also announced approval for new road and highway projects worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore for Madhya Pradesh. Emphasising his commitment to farmers, Gadkari said he has dedicated his life to ensuring farmers do not commit suicide and highlighted the government’s vision of making India a global leader, the world’s third-largest economy, and the strongest economy. He also spoke about India’s push for electric and hydrogen vehicles and converting waste into wealth. CM Yadav noted that the new highway projects would boost regional development, industrial activity, connectivity, and economic growth, while Union Minister Chouhan said Vidisha would be developed as a growth hub, with improved road infrastructure driving industry, increasing land value, and creating employment.