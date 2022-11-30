India has emerged as a net security provider in Indo-Pacific: Def min

Agra (UP): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific with the country's capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its citizens as well as partners growing in recent years.



Singh attended the multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise 'Samanvay 2022' being conducted at Air Force Station here during November 28-30.

The defence minister noted that under SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is cooperating with multiple partners to ensure economic growth and security in the region while tackling threats such as natural disasters.

"We have strengthened multilateral partnerships through engagement via regional mechanisms. This has improved interoperability enabling faster response in crisis situations," he said.

He pointed out that Asia, particularly the Indo-Pacific region, is vulnerable to the impact of climate change, and expressed confidence that the participation of friendly nations in the 'Samanvay 2022' will further enhance disaster management capabilities.