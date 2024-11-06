India has always been strong votary of human rights, says LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said India has always respected international laws and has been a strong votary of human rights and the statutes brought to ensure the dignity of women are a fine example of the country’s commitment in this regard.

He also said three new criminal laws were passed after extensive deliberations in the House and at the standing committee, along with public participation. Birla’s remarks came amid a charge by opposition parties that their views on the three laws were not included in the final draft placed before Parliament.

Addressing 135 diplomats and officials from 83 countries at a programme to share information about these laws, he said Indian laws have always reflected the country’s international commitments. India, he said, has always respected international laws and has been a strong votary of human rights.

This commitment of India ensures that laws are framed to uphold the dignity, liberty and equality of every citizen, Birla said. From gender equality, environmental protection to social welfare and progressive policies on anti-discrimination, Indian laws serve as an instrument of empowerment, he asserted.

The speaker said laws in India give the right to justice to the last person and the public perceives judges as god.