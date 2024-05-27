‘INDIA govt to scrap Agnipath plan, women to get Rs 8,500 monthly’

Jagdishpur (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s accounts every month.



Addressing back-to-back election rallies in favour of Mahagathbandhan nominees in Bakhtiyarpur (Patna Lok Sabha seat), Paliganj (Patliputra Lok Sabha seat) and Jagdishpur (Arrah) in Bihar, he asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, since there is a clear “storm” in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.

“There is a clear storm (toofan) in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country, including in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister of India after June 4,” he asserted.

“When the INDIA bloc forms the government, Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn,” Gandhi said at the Bakhtiyarpur rally. The scheme, announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2022, envisages recruiting young soldiers, called ‘Agniveers’ after appointment, on a contractual basis for four years and retiring 75 per cent of them without certain benefits enjoyed by those who were not employed under this programme.

“The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will throw the Agnipath scheme into the dustbin. Modi ji has turned soldiers into labourers. The Centre has made two categories in the Army -- Agniveer and others. If an Agniveer gets injured or is martyred, he will neither get a martyr status nor compensation Why is this discrimination?” Gandhi said. “He (Modi) calls him a true patriot but he insulted jawans by implementing the Agnipath scheme,” Gandhi said.

“From July, Rs 8,500 will be deposited in women’s accounts every month. This will change the financial condition of every family,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister’s ‘sent by God’ comment, the Congress leader remarked, “After June 4, if ED asks Modi about corruption, he will say I don’t know anything... I was told by God to do this. This is the reason he concocted this story... he says he is not biological but a messenger of God. Did God send him to serve billionaires?”

“He (PM) has developed strategies to divert the attention of people from real issues. Sometimes he talks about crocodile attacks, sometimes he starts walking on Ganga,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi claimed that Modi has created 22 billionaires, while the INDIA bloc government would create crores of ‘lakhpatis’. He accused PM Modi of waiving loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of his “billionaire friends”, and said the country will never forgive him for this.