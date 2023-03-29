India got G-20 back to its real business: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India has got the G-20 back to its original agenda of global growth and development a year after it was seen grappling with the Ukraine conflict.

Addressing the ‘Rising India Summit’ of the Network18 Group, Jaishankar said the G-20 was not the primary forum to debate international peace and security and India would want it to return to matters concerning roughly 200 countries of the world.

“I think our contribution was to get G-20 back to the G-20’s real business. The G-20 is not the UN Security Council. It is not the primary forum to debate international peace and security,” the minister said.

He said issues such as international peace and security do matter, but there were serious issues such as food and energy security, green financing for nations to worry about.

“We actually got something novel for the G-20 to look at —Global Skills Mapping. Where are the skills in the world and where and where is the demand in the world. They are in two different geographies. So how do we actually put that together? I think that is a very interesting avenue which we have opened up for G-20,” Jaishankar said.

The minister said the original mandate of the G-20 was global growth and development.