India gifts 50 military utility vehicles to Nepal

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday said it had handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the Nepal Army at the India-Nepal border, underscoring the “enduring bond” between the two forces.



In a post on X, the Indian Army also shared some pictures of the handover. “#DefenceCooperation #IndianArmy handed over 50 military utility vehicles to the #NepaliArmy at the India-Nepal border. The vehicles will be formally presented by the Ambassador of India to Nepal during a ceremony in Kathmandu,” it said. The initiative reflects the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to enhancing capacity-building efforts of the Nepal Army, the Army posted.

In a separate post on X, the Indian Army spoke about its cooperation with the Myanmar Army.

“Furthering #DefenceCooperation with Friendly Foreign Countries, the Indian Army Mobile Training Team from the Simulator Development Division installed and operationalised a 12-Lane Infantry Weapon Training Simulator at the Myanmar Army Combat Forces School, Bahtoo,” it said.