India gets first international MRO facility for Rafale jet’s M88 engine

New Delhi: Amid the changing dimensions of aerial warfare, India’s growing strategic importance in global aerospace and defence is also significant. Hence, a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is important for Indian defence infrastructure.

Safran Aircraft Engines, a part of Safran Group, a global leader in aerospace recently announced the building MRO of specifically for the Rafale fighter aircraft’s M88 engines. The first outside France to maintain M88 engine modules, this facility marks a quantum improvement in India’s aerospace sector capabilities and a key milestone for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between India and France.

The new MRO hangar, strategically located in Hyderabad’s aerospace cluster, will specialise in overhauling and keeping in running condition M88 engine modules, which propel the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) fleet of Rafale jets. With a capacity of more than 600 modules per year, the hangar is set up to take care of the fast-growing worldwide demand for M88 repair, fuelled by the increasing operational reach of Rafale fleets across the globe. Safran estimates the facility will create more than 150 high-tech employment opportunities by 2040, further establishing India as a leader in advanced aerospace engineering. Executive Vice President of Military Engines at Safran Aircraft Engines Christophe Bruneau highlighted the strategic reasoning for choosing Hyderabad.

“This plant is not only a maintenance facility—it is a cornerstone of India’s aerospace sovereignty.”. By indigenising M88 module maintenance, we are facilitating the speedy turnaround of the IAF and conforming to India’s vision of self-reliance in defence technologies,” Bruneau said. The effort aligns with India’s self-reliance program, which emphasises indigenous production and technological collaborations. The Hyderabad facility will be fully integrated with Safran’s current industrial ecosystem in India comprising engine component production and R&D facilities. The network synergy is likely to boost operational effectiveness and promote innovation in Safran’s commercial and military supply chains in the region. The MRO shop will also benefit from Safran’s global experience in engine lifecycle management, with mandatory compliance to rigorous international standards for safety and performance. The M88 engine, which is also known for its reliability and high thrust-to-weight ratio, has emerged as the backbone of new-generation air forces flying the Rafale.

With more than 200 Rafales already in service with nine countries—and more orders to come—the Hyderabad facility makes India a hub for M88 maintenance in the region, cutting reliance on foreign logistics for key defence equipment.

Experts point out that this step will not only facilitate IAF operations but also entice other M88 operating countries to avail themselves of India’s sophisticated maintenance facilities. The initiative is consistent with greater Indo-French defence collaboration, which has strengthened since India’s 2016 acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft. French Ambassador in India Marie-France Pellerin hailed the initiative as a “testament to the trust and shared vision between our nations in developing next-generation defence capabilities.” As the building begins, industry players expect the centre to trigger additional investments in India’s aerospace industry, including potential partnerships in next-generation engine technologies. In the meantime, Safran’s Hyderabad MRO is a symbol of India’s transforming position in the global defence system—a hybrid of strategic autonomy and global partnership in the age of increased geopolitical complexity.