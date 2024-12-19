India gets advice on minorities; we now see what happens in other countries: Bhagwat

Pune: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said India is often advised to address the issues of its minorities, but now we are seeing the situation minority communities face in other countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of `Hindu Seva Mahotsav' here, he also said that an attempt is being made to establish hegemony by talking about world peace.

"Big announcements are being made about world peace. We (India ) are also being advised about world peace, but at the same time, wars are not stopping. While we are often told to worry about the minorities in our country, we are witnessing what kind of situation minorities are facing outside," he said.

While the RSS chief made no reference to the violence against the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh, the RSS has, in the recent weeks, expressed concern about the situation of the Hindus in that country after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

"Manav dharma (humanity) is the eternal dhamra of all the dharmas, which is a Vishwa dharma and also called as Hindu Dharma. However, the world has forgotten this dharma. They have the same dharma but they forgot, and because of that, today we are witnessing different kinds of problems such as environmental and other issues," said Bhagwat.

A lot of people outside our country think that world peace is not possible without India playing a role, he said.

"They believe it is only India and its rich tradition that can do this, the way it was demonstrated for 3,000 years. It is our responsibility to fulfill this requirement of the world," he said.