India, Germany to carry out joint military exercise
India and Germany have resolved to closely collaborate on high-technology for military use in line with a broader aim to develop defence cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership.
Ways to further bolster strategic cooperation figured prominently at a meeting of the India-Germany high defence committee that was held in Berlin on Tuesday.
Following the talks, officials said India and Germany are set to carry out joint military exercises in the Indo-Pacific, in reflection of their growing defence ties.
