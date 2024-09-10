India, GCC discuss ways to bolster co-operation; adopt Joint Action Plan

Riyadh: India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday discussed ways of bolstering cooperation between the two sides as they covered a range of topics and adopted a Joint Action Plan for undertaking various activities in diverse areas, including health, trade, security, energy, agriculture and food security.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who co-chaired the first India–GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue along with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, said that the GCC as a collective entity has vital significance for India and constitutes the “extended” neighbourhood of India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he underlined four key pillars of partnership - People, Prosperity, Progress and Security.

“Our people-to-people ties are the bedrock of our relationship. Close to 9 million Indians work and live amongst you, acting as a living bridge between us. Their contributions to your economic progress are widely recognised. We thank you for ensuring their welfare and comfort,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks. He said the interactions between two sides are key to driving prosperity.

“Trade has not only expanded in volume but also in diversity, encompassing a wide range of goods and services that fuel our economies and create jobs. It is important that we think not just for today. The task before us is to invest in each other’s future and support each other’s continued prosperity,” the minister said, as he urged the early conclusion of the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

Jaishankar identified the GCC as a cornerstone of global energy supply, saying India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

“Much of the future demand is going to come from us. Our deeper collaboration will help in stabilising markets, driving innovation and enhancing energy security,” he added.

“Our partnership in the areas of renewables, technology and innovation, health, space, and education can also help realise our respective national goals,” he said. with agency inputs