India, France review ties weeks ahead of PM Modi's visit to Paris

New Delhi: India and France have agreed to expand their partnership in high-end technology sectors, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Paris next month to attend a summit on artificial intelligence. The two sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral ties during India-France Foreign Office Consultations held in Paris on Monday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs Anne-Marie Descotes. In the talks, the two sides also deliberated on the evolving situation in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Misri also called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president. "Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of bilateral cooperation, as outlined in the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.