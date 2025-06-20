India, France begin joint military exercise ‘Shakti’

New Delhi: The 8th edition of the biennial Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI commenced today at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, France. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 90 personnel, is primarily represented by a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services. The French contingent, also comprising 90 personnel, is represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13 DBLE).

Exercise SHAKTI is a bilateral training engagement between the Indian and French Armies aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational coordination, and mutual understanding. The 2025 edition focuses on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training conducted in semi-urban terrain.

The opening ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including India’s Military Attaché to France, Brigadier Veeresh Thapar, and Colonel HV Kalia, the Indian contingent commander. Representing the French side were Colonel Benjamin Brunet, Commander of the 13 DBLE, and Lieutenant Colonel Castillo, Deputy Commander. Both sides conveyed their best wishes to the participating troops and expressed confidence that the exercise would foster deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the armed forces of India and France.