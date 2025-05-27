India floats RFI for twin-engine heavy helicopters

New Delhi: To strengthen its maritime security and humanitarian assistance response capabilities, the Defence ministry recently came out with a Request for Information (RFI) for acquiring four Twin-Engine Heavy Helicopters (TEHH) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The planned procurement is one step in an overall plan to modernise the ICG’s rotary-wing fleet and boost its operational effectiveness along India’s 7,500 km coastline and vast Exclusive Economic Zone.

As per the RFI, the TEHHs are planned to conduct essential tasks like search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation, maritime firefighting, pollution response, and long-range maritime surveillance. The helicopters will be stationed in the Indian Maritime Search and Rescue Region (ISRR), and operational ranges up to 1000 nautical miles in some areas.

The ministry emphasised the strategic necessity of such a platform, observing that the TEHHs, with their ability to operate at a range of up to 200 nautical miles, are a necessity in scenarios requiring quick supplementation of assets at distant maritime areas.

The helicopters need to be dual-weight capable—10 tons for ship operation from Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and 12 tons for land-based operations. Such design flexibility will enable the aircraft to perform optimally across various platforms and environments, trading operational range with payload and landing capability.

The acquisition process will adhere to a single-stage, two-bid system through the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. Trial testing will be carried out in India on a no-commitment, no-cost basis.

The chosen vendor would have to offer long-term support comprising tools, spares, and repair facilities, in addition to completing a compulsory 30 percent offset obligation.

The ministry has called for responses only from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), approved vendors, or government-funded export agencies, provided that they are in accordance with their domestic legal provisions. Proposals should be filed by July 4, and questions by May 28. A virtual interaction meeting to discuss vendor concerns has been set for 4 June.

The Indian Coast Guard’s growing role in environmental conservation, disaster management, and maritime law enforcement has increased the call for high-endurance, multi-role aerial systems.

Defence commentators note that the emphasis on twin-engine platforms reflects the ICG’s commitment to operational redundancy and reliability, especially important for long-distance missions over open seas.

The acquisition is likely to attract interest from international aerospace companies, and platforms like Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225, and Russian Kamov models are likely to be among the contenders. The final choice will, however, depend on meeting India’s rigorous technical and operational specifications.