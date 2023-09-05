India extends support to SCO member countries to enhance legal, judicial capabilities

New Delhi: India on Tuesday extended support to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries to enhance legal and judicial capabilities.



The 10th meeting of the Ministers of Law and Justice of SCO countries was held on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The meeting began in a "cordial atmosphere" with the reading out of a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In his message, President Xi appealed to the members to work with a spirit of cooperation and understanding so as to realise the objectives and visions of the SCO and optimise its contribution towards the holistic development of the region, a law ministry statement said here.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasised India's commitment to the SCO charter and its principles of mutual trust, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and mutual benefit.

The minister said this commitment is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that "India has emerged as Vishwa Mitra (universal friend) and India's greatest strength is trust, our trust in each individual, trust of each individual in government, trust of each one in a bright future for the nation, and world's faith in India as well. This trust is for our policies and practices", the statement said.

Meghwal, the statement said, highlighted how India has embarked on a path of legal reforms, the cornerstone of which is simplification of laws and reducing the piled-up load of old laws and enactments that have become obsolete with the passage of time.

He said 1,486 such laws have already been repealed and more such archaic laws are being identified. This would go a long way in improving the lives of citizens besides ensuring ease of doing business in India.