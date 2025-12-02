India evacuates last batch of stranded citizens from SL

New delhi: India on Monday evacuated its last batch of stranded nationals from Sri Lanka, as New Delhi intensified its assistance to Colombo’s rescue operations for Cyclone Ditwah disaster victims.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the last batch of 104 Indian passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo reached Thiruvananthapuram, onboard an IAF aircraft, at around 6.30 am, the Indian High Commission said in a social media post.

In a press release, the mission said India has intensified its assistance to Sri Lanka’s rescue efforts and expanded operations across several affected regions. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant had airlifted several people to safer locations, while IAF helicopters carried out search operations in Kotmale, a worst-hit central hill area with no road access due to landslides and flooding, it said.

Remnants of cyclone Ditwah near TN-Pondy coasts cause spells of rain

Several parts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Ranipet continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm Ditwah that remained close to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The system, which weakened into a deep depression, will further weaken and the remnants could cause rain, the IMD said.

It is likely to remain stationary as a weakened system for the next 24 hours.

With the continuous downpour leading to the cancellation of ten flights from here, causing waterlogging in many areas, and affecting the districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held a meeting with the collectors and took stock of the situation arising due to the impact of the cyclone.

He enquired with the Cauvery delta district collectors and Agriculture Department officials on the damage caused to the standing crop due to heavy rainfall. As spells of rain continued throughout the day, the Greater Chennai Corporation said it has kept 103 boats on standby to be used in rescue operations in low-lying areas in case of any emergency.

About 60 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 30 from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were on standby. Adequate numbers of motor pumps of various capacities were kept ready to drain rainwater in affected areas in all 15 zones under the GCC.