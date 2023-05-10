India-EU meet: Connectivity projects must respect sovereignty & territorial integrity

India and the European Union took stock of their negotiations for a free trade agreement and an investment protection pact even as they asserted that connectivity projects must respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides deliberated on these issues at their fourth strategic partnership review meeting that was held in Delhi on Monday.

India and the EU also underscored the need for “comprehensive, just, and lasting” peace in Ukraine in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, said a joint statement released on Wednesday.

They “unequivocally condemned” terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border attacks, it said.

The call by India and the EU on the need for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in implementing connectivity projects came amid growing global concerns over China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

India has been severely critical of the Belt and Road Initiative as the mega project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

The meeting reviewed the entire gamut of engagement detailed in the ‘India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025’.

The discussions focussed on a broad range of topics covering climate, clean energy, biodiversity, circular economy, resource efficiency, trade, mobility, and digital issues, including data protection, the statement said.

“Both sides also discussed cooperation in the sphere of connectivity and emphasised that connectivity projects respect sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.

“They also took stock of the ongoing negotiations for free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and agreement on geographical indications and agreed on their importance as well as the need for full cooperation at multilateral level and of a regular bilateral dialogue on economic issues,” the joint statement

said.