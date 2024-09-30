India enhances military tactics with advanced weaponry deployment

New Delhi: In a strategic move to bolster its long-range, high-precision firepower capacity, the Indian Army has deployed advanced weaponry such as howitzers, missiles, rocket systems, and loiter munitions along the China frontier.



This adjustment in military tactics is a direct response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, where artillery fire has accounted for 80 per cent of the casualties, highlighting the critical role of long-range firepower in modern warfare.

The Army’s Director General of Artillery, Lt-General Adosh Kumar, recently announced plans to induct 100 additional K-9 Vajra self-propelled tracked gun systems, as well as more Dhanush howitzers, Sharang guns, and Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems, while talking to press persons here in the national capital over the 198th Gunners’ Day.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance India’s ability to navigate global supply chain disruptions by expanding its domestic ammunition vendor base.

Substantial progress has been achieved in the procurement plans for artillery systems.

Some winterised K-9 Vajra regiments are already deployed in eastern Ladakh.

Out of the 100 such guns inducted earlier for Rs 4,366 crore, amid the ongoing military confrontation with China, which is now in its fifth year.

The contract worth around Rs 8,500 crore for 307 new indigenous advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS), which have a range of up to 48 km, is also set to be finalised soon.

Moreover, trials will begin next year for the planned induction of 300 shoot-and-scoot mounted gun systems and 400 versatile towed artillery gun systems.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on improving the range, accuracy, and lethality of the conventional Pralay ballistic missiles with a 400 km range and Nirbhay cruise missiles with a 1,000 km range. At the same time, DRDO is also developing hypersonic missiles, which will be distinct from the already inducted 450 km range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

“With its accurate and destructive firepower, artillery today represents the true essence of military power in dominating the battlefield. We are modernising at a pace like never before. Our mantra is ‘modernisation through indigenisation’’,” Lt-Gen. Kumar said.

The Indian Army is enhancing its long-range capabilities by adding six more Pinaka regiments to complement the existing four regiments.

The Indigenous Pinaka rocket systems are being upgraded to extend their strike range from 38 km to 75 km, with high-altitude trials already completed. This upgrade is expected to give the Army more firepower and effectiveness.

“The Pinaka is one of the best rocket systems in the world and is being exploited extensively. We aim to first double the range and then quadruple it. We are looking at 120-km and 300-km ranges,” he said.

In the field of loitering munitions, a ‘Make-II’ category project has received a “very good response” from private companies and start-ups.

“Our aim is loitering munitions with 40-100-km range to engage targets in the operational depth of an adversary,” he said. There is also a strong focus on producing different kinds of ammunition locally and diversifying the vendor base.

“We were earlier dependent on only one production agency for 155mm artillery ammunition. Now, production of all types of 155mm ammunition has been thrown open to the public and private sectors,” Lt. Gen. Kumar said.

The Army will conduct trials of different types of ammunition by various public and private sector companies from October to November this year.

The force is also looking to introduce futuristic ammunition, including “area denial munitions” and the 1.15 lakh “nub-less artillery projectiles” already approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last year.

“Several projects have also been initiated to increase our capability in precision-guided and terminally guided ammunition,” Lt Gen Kumar said.

According to him, the Army is at various stages of inducting niche technology equipment such as loitering munitions, swarm drones, runway-independent remotely piloted aircraft, the latest weapon-locating radars, and battlefield surveillance radars.

India’s strategic deployment of advanced weaponry along the China frontier is a clear indication of its commitment to enhancing its military capabilities.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has underscored the importance of long-range firepower, and India is responding by modernising its artillery and expanding its domestic ammunition production.

This strategy not only enhances India’s defensive capabilities but also fosters autonomy within the defence industry.