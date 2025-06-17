India emerging as decisive global defence power, says Rajnath Singh citing ‘Op Sindoor’

Bhopal: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India is emerging as a decisive power in the global defence arena and will make no compromises in safeguarding its sovereignty and integrity — a resolve clearly demonstrated during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJP’s three-day training camp for MPs and MLAs in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the success of the recent cross-border operation sent a strong message that India will act firmly when its territorial integrity is threatened. The camp was attended by 165 MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha members.

Singh stressed that the strength of the BJP lies in the trust of the people and the dedication of its workers. He said the party’s tradition of training reflects not just ideological reaffirmation but also the need to adapt principles to present-day challenges.

“Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay began this ideological journey, and it continues today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is on course to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, but our principles remain unchanged,” he said.

He urged party legislators to uphold the ideals of sacrifice, service and discipline, adding that “we are not in politics just to govern—we are here to serve and safeguard the nation.”

Referring to India’s strides in defence, Singh noted that the country is progressing towards self-reliance and is emerging as a defence exporter. “Operation Sindoor stands as proof of our ability to protect sovereignty with indigenous technology,” he said.

He also called for responsible and value-based governance, emphasising that the purpose of public office is to transform lives, not just to legislate. The posts held as lawmakers come with great responsibility and are meant to serve the people and to help build a strong, developed and inclusive India, Singh asserted.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav echoed Singh’s sentiments, stating that the BJP’s foundation rests on values and service, not family or dynastic politics. “Our mission is to build a strong, culturally awakened, and economically empowered India,” he said.

The CM said PM Modi’s vision of Panch Pran, from removing slavery-era mentality to taking pride in Indian heritage and ensuring national unity, has transformed into a nationwide movement. “These are not empty promises—they reflect in the way 54 crore bank accounts were opened, 12 crore farmers got direct benefits, and 10 crore households received LPG gas connections,” he said.

BJP state president VD Sharma, state in-charge Mahendra Singh, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior leaders also addressed the camp.