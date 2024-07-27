India emerging as a global power under PM Modi’s leadership: CM Sai

raipur: The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as the country’s Prime Minister.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described Modi’s third term as a historic achievement. He stated that Prime Minister Modi is working to fulfil the dreams of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and peacefully removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister added that Modi has established India as the world’s fifth-largest economic power and is committed to making India a developed nation by 2047.

Parliamentary affairs inister Kedar Kashyap presented the resolution in the Assembly, highlighting that under Modi’s leadership, India has reached significant global heights and is on track to become a developed nation.

Chief Minister Sai shared that he had served as a minister of state during Modi’s first term as Prime Minister and witnessed Modi paying respects to Parliament, the country’s largest panchayat, on his first day. In his inaugural speech, Modi pledged to be a well-wisher of the poor, striving to lift them above the poverty line. He promised that the government would remain dedicated to the poor and work for their benefit. He recalled the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on August 15, 2014, which was initially met with scepticism but has since proven its importance.

The Chief Minister stated that after Modi took office in 2014, electricity was brought to over 14,000 villages that had been without power even 65 years after independence. He also highlighted the opening of Jan Dhan accounts for more than 45 crore poor people.