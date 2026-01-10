India emerges as a global economic powerhouse, says Amit Shah

JODHPUR: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah said India has firmly positioned itself as a leading global economy, citing major achievements in manufacturing, exports, digital transactions and innovation under the current government. Addressing a gathering, Shah said the country has become a four-trillion-dollar economy, with exports doubling in recent years and foreign direct investment in manufacturing rising over 70 per cent. He also said that nearly 50 out of every 100 digital transactions worldwide now take place in India, reflecting rapid adoption of digital infrastructure and financial technology. Shah added that India has emerged as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally and ranks third in the world in the start-up ecosystem, as well as in critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals and automobiles, highlighting the expansion of the country’s industrial base. He said these developments have given India’s youth a strong platform to compete confidently with their peers across the world.

“With growth in manufacturing, a surge in exports, leadership in digital transactions and a four-trillion-dollar economy, India has been established as a leading nation on the global stage,” Shah said, crediting the policies and vision of the Modi government. Emphasising the cultural dimension of national progress, he called for promoting indigenous values alongside economic growth, stressing that while learning foreign languages is important to engage globally, preserving and nurturing one’s mother tongue is equally vital. Shah urged parents to speak to their children in their native language and Hindi at home, saying Indian languages help children stay connected to their history, culture and regional heritage, including the rich past of Rajasthan. “Indian languages are the carriers of our society and culture. They keep our traditions alive,” he said.